Energy Services Of America Corporation Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.71 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $0.85 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.4% to $114.11 million from $100.65 million last year.

Energy Services of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

