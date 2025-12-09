Energy Services Of America Corp Announces Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Energy Services of America Corp (ESA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.24 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $6.66 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.3% to $130.07 million from $104.66 million last year.

Energy Services of America Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.24 Mln. vs. $6.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $130.07 Mln vs. $104.66 Mln last year.

