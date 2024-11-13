News & Insights

Energy Select Sector SPDR: Pivot points

November 13, 2024 — 08:26 am EST

The following are the pivot points for the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE). Pivot High: $94.31, Pivot Low: $93.15. These were calculated using the DeMark method. It is generally believed to be bullish when price breaks out above the pivot high or bearish when price breaks down below the pivot low.

XLE

