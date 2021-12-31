Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XOM, LFG, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was declining by 0.51% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.51%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.13 at $75.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.01 to $78.52 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.09 higher at $3.65 per 1 million BTU.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) said higher gas prices are expected to result in an increase of $700 million to $1.1 billion in Q4 earnings as compared with the Q3 results. Exxon Mobil was slightly lower recently.

Archaea Energy (LFG) said the operations of its Assai renewable natural gas facility in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, have started and have reached commercial status after two years of construction since gas rights execution. Archaea Energy was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

