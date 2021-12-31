Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2021: XEL,LFG,SWN,D,SWX

Energy stocks were hanging on for narrow gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, was slipping 0.1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.78 lower at $75.21 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.66 to $77.87 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.17 to finish the year at $3.73 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Xcel Energy (XEL) was sinking 0.4% late in Friday trading as the utility company worked to restore electric power for customers in Colorado following high winds and wildfires in the state. According to an update posted on Xcel's corporate website, roughly 15,000 customers still were in the dark this afternoon, representing nearly 20% of the customers who lost power on Thursday.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) slid 2.5% after saying it closed on its $1.85 billion acquisition of GEP Haynesville.

Among gainers, Dominion Energy (D) was set to finish on positive ground, rising 0.4% in late trade, after the utility company completed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), in a deal valued at about $1.98 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. Questar Pipelines consists of long-term contracted transportation and underground storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, in addition to related services and processing entities. Southwest units were 0.4% lower this afternoon.

Archaea Energy (LFG) climbed 5.5% after saying it has begun commercial production at its Assai renewable natural gas facility in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, with the new plant expected to produce more than 4 trillion BTU of renewable natural gas per year and generating around $40 million of annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

