Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2021: LFG,SWN,D,SWX

Energy stocks have turned slightly higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index, however, still was posting a 0.6% decline while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.57 to $75.42 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $1.47 to $78.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.11 higher at $3.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Archaea Energy (LFG) climbed 3.6% after saying it has begun commercial production at its Assai renewable natural gas facility in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, with the new plant expected to produce more than 4 trillion BTU of renewable natural gas per year and generating around $40 million of annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Dominion Energy (D) was narrowly back on positive ground after the utility company said it completed its sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX), in a deal valued at about $1.98 billion, including the assumption of $430 million of existing debt. Questar Pipelines consists of long-term contracted transportation and underground storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, in addition to related services and processing entities. Southwest units were 0.4% lower this afternoon.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) slid 3% after saying it closed on its $1.85 billion acquisition of GEP Haynesville.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.