Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2020: TGC,OEG,DVN,WPX,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks trimmed a portion of their earlier declines after crude futures turned higher this afternoon. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was sliding 0.8% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 12 cents higher at $48.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude contract added 17 cents to $51.80 per barrel, also reversing a mid-day decline, while Henry Hub natural gas futures was up 5 cents at $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Tengasco (TGC) was 1.2% higher in late trade, giving back almost all of an early 38% gain after Thursday issuing an updated proxy statement supporting its proposed merger with privately held Riley Exploration, saying the upcoming stock swap will create a "capital efficient" entity focused on growing its reserves, production and cash flow. Current Tengasco shareholders will own 5% of the combined companies, which will be renamed Riley Exploration and trade under the REPX ticker symbol. The post-merger company also will likely to pay a dividend, Tengasco said.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 9.7% after saying it was moving its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market from its current position on the Nasdaq Global Select market. The Canadian oil and gas company also said it received an extra 180 days to boost its share price above Nasdaq's $1 minimum.

Devon Energy (DVN) fell 1.7% despite Scotiabank increasing its price target on the oil and natural gas producer by $5 to $25 a share and reiterating its outperform rating on the company's stock following favorable shareholder votes on Wednesday approving Devon's proposed all-stock purchase of WPX Energy (WPX).

Orbital Energy Group (OEG) dropped 4.7% after the energy services firm Thursday priced a $10 million direct offering of 5.6 million common shares at $1.80 each, or more than 23% under Wednesday's closing price for the stock. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including operating costs and working capital, potential acquisitions or stock buybacks and paying down debt, according to a Sept. 9 shelf registration.

