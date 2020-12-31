Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2020: TGA, XOM, ENPH, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy stocks were trading mostly lower before markets open on Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) slipped 0.31%. The United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) retreated 0.46%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) gained 2.7%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.36 to $48.04 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was down $0.41 per barrel to $51.22 and the natural gas futures were 8 cents higher to $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Transglobe Energy Corp (TGA) was up nearly 14% as its shares are set to start trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on Dec. 31 using the same ticker.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) also added more than 2% after S&P Dow Jones announced that the company's shares will replace Tiffany (TIF) in the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil (XOM) was trading fractionally lower after saying Wednesday that it expects to take an $18 billion to $20 billion write-down in its upstream business in Q4.

