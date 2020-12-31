Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2020: OEG,DVN,WPX,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping 20 cents to $48.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 23 cents to $51.40 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.48 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was sinking 0.3% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 0.4% gain.

In company news, Orbital Energy Group (OEG) dropped 14.5% after the energy services firm Thursday priced a $10 million direct offering of 5.6 million common shares at $1.80 each, or more than 23% under Wednesday's closing price for the stock. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including operating costs and working capital, potential acquisitions or stock buybacks and paying down debt, according to a Sept. 9 shelf registration.

Devon Energy (DVN) fell 2.2% despite Scotiabank increasing its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $5 to $25 a share and reiterating its outperform rating for the company's stock following favorable shareholder votes on Wednesday approving Devon's proposed all-stock purchase of WPX Energy (WPX).

To the upside, TransGlobe Energy (TGA) rose 5.8% after saying it was moving its shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market from its current position on the Nasdaq Global Select market. The Canadian oil and gas company also said it received an extra 180 days to boost its share price above Nasdaq's $1 minimum.

