Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2019: MDR,SDRL,CLB

Energy stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up about 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was slipping 11 cents to $61.57 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was declining 24 cents to $66.43 per barrel. February natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead less than 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding over 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a nearly 1.6% decrease.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(-) McDermott International (MDR) dropped nearly 11% following reports the oilfield-engineering services company is talking with a group of lenders and its creditors ahead filing for bankruptcy protection within the next few weeks. McDermott is seeking around $2 billion from the lenders, led by HPS Investment Partners and the Baupost Group, to keep the company operating during the Chapter 11 reorganization, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In other sector news:

(+) Seadrill (SDRL) climbed almost 9% after the marine oilfield-services company announced three-year contract extensions worth almost $200 million for its AOD II and AOD III drillrigs in the Middle East. The new AOD II contract is valued at around $98 million while the AOD III contract should generate $101 million in additional revenue, the company said.

(-) Core Laboratories (CLB) slumped Tuesday, sinking 21% in recent trade, after reducing its quarterly dividend by 54.5% from current levels to $0.25 per share and also lowered its outlook for the three months ending Tuesday. It trimmed the forecast range for Q4 net income and revenue by $0.07 per share and $7 million, respectively, now expecting to earn between $0.37 to $0.38 per share on $154 million to $156 million in revenue.

