Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2019: CVIA,MDR,SDRL,CLB

XOM +0.08%

CVX +0.34%

COP +0.63%

SLB -0.73%

OXY +0.86%

Energy stocks extended their prior gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.4about 0.3% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 62 cents lower at $61.06 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract declined 67 cents to $66.00 per barrel. February natural gas futures finished unchanged at $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Covia Holdings (CVIA) raced nearly 11% after the energy industry-services company Tuesday said it received the bank commitment for a new, $85 million loan package maturing in three years and also restructured its railcar purchase obligations to improve its financial flexibility. It also is seeking up to $75 million in additional standby liquidity through secured facilities expected to close in 2020, the company said.

(+) Seadrill (SDRL) climbed more than 6% after the marine oilfield-services company announced three-year contract extensions worth almost $200 million for its AOD II and AOD III drillrigs in the Middle East. The new AOD II contract is valued at around $98 million while the AOD III contract should generate $101 million in additional revenue, the company said.

(-) McDermott International (MDR) dropped over 11% following reports the oilfield-engineering services company is talking with a group of lenders and its creditors ahead filing for bankruptcy protection within the next few weeks. McDermott is seeking around $2 billion from the lenders, led by HPS Investment Partners and the Baupost Group, to keep the company operating during the Chapter 11 reorganization, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

(-) Core Laboratories (CLB) slumped Tuesday, sinking nearly 21% in recent trade, after reducing its quarterly dividend by 54.5% from current levels to $0.25 per share and also lowered its outlook for the three months ending Tuesday. It trimmed the forecast range for Q4 net income and revenue by $0.07 per share and $7 million, respectively, now expecting to earn between $0.37 to $0.38 per share on $154 million to $156 million in revenue.

