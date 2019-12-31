Energy Sector Update for 12/31/2019: CLB, MDR, SDRL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -0.49%

CVX: -0.29%

COP: Flat

SLB: -0.37%

OXY: -0.52%

Most energy majors were retreating pre-bell Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was down $0.81 at $60.87 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude March contract lost $0.70 to $65.97 per barrel and February natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.17 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 1.32% while the United States Natural Gas fund was also 1.00% lower.

Early movers include:

(-) Core Laboratories (CLB), which was more than 18% lower after it lowered its guidance range for both revenue and earnings per share for Q4, set its initial Q1 2020 guidance and said it was reducing its future quarterly dividend. The company projected Q4 revenue of $154 million to $156 million, compared with previous guidance of $161 million to $163 million.

(-) McDermott International (MDR) is in talks with its creditors to file for bankruptcy within weeks, with a group of lenders led by HPS Investment Partners and Baupost Group considering a $2 billion loan to keep it running during bankruptcy, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. McDermott was recently down more than 13%.

(+) Seadrill (SDRL) was advancing by more than 14% after saying the contracts for its AOD II and AOD III rigs in the Middle East have been extended for another three years. The contract extensions are valued at roughly $98 million for AOD II and at $101 million for AOD III, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.