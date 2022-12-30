Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2022: XLE, UNG, USO, BORR, BE, GE

Energy stocks were slipping in premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was falling 0.5% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was recently inactive.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5% at $78.03 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was 0.3% lower at $83.26 per barrel. Natural gas futures dipped more than 1% to $4.48 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was advancing more than 8% after saying it won new contracts totaling $309.5 million in value for two of its jack-up drilling rigs.

Bloom Energy (BE) said it has reached an agreement with Unimicron to install 10 megawatts of fuel cells at the printed circuit board manufacturer's plants in Taiwan. Shares of the company were down less than 1%.

General Electric (GE) subsidiary General Electric Aviation secured a $24.1 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order against a basic ordering agreement with the US Navy. Shares of General Electric was declining 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.