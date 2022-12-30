Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2022: NGS, BORR, E

Energy stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rising 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% advance, though the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was down 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.88 to $79.28 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.11 to $84.57 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were extending their recent slide on Friday, sinking $0.12 to $4.44 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Natural Gas Services (NGS) gained 5.9% on Friday after private-equity investors Hoak Public Equities called for the compression and gathering company to explore its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or reverse merger creating "both scale and permanent management." Hoak also is pressing for improved equity returns for the company's shares and an "industry-standard" dividend policy.

Borr Drilling (BORR) climbed 3.7% after overnight saying it has secured new contracts totaling $309.5 million in for its two of its jack-up marine drilling rigs. One of drill ships is now contracted for up to five years for an unnamed customer in the Middle East, with the deal worth around $282 million, and a 205-day contract for another rig in southeast Asia valued at around $27.5 million.

Eni (E) fell 1.8% on Friday after Italian antitrust regulators said the energy major and four other companies remain under investigation for allegedly setting artificially high natural gas and electricity prices. In a statement, the Italian Competition Authority said the companies account for roughly 80% of the country's utility markets and is seeking to rescind unilateral price changes for supply contracts with no clear or predetermined expiration dates.

