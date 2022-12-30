Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2022: CVX,NGS,BORR,E

Energy stocks were hanging onto narrow gains Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both rising 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% advance, although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.86 higher at $80.26 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $2.45 to $85.91 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures extended their recent slide on Friday, sinking $0.08 to $4.48 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) added 0.7% amid reports a Chevron-chartered tanker was set to dock Friday in Venezuela, marking the first time in nearly four years that crude oil from the South American country will be loaded for American delivery. The US Treasury Department on Nov. 26 eased sanctions imposed by the prior administration in a bid to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, allowing the company to resume exports with its joint ventures there.

Borr Drilling (BORR) also climbed 0.7% after overnight saying it has secured new contracts totaling $309.5 million for two of its jack-up marine drilling rigs. One of the drill ships is now contracted for up to five years for an unnamed customer in the Middle East, with the deal worth around $282 million, and a 205-day contract for another rig in southeast Asia valued at around $27.5 million.

Natural Gas Services (NGS) gained 5.8% on Friday after private-equity investors Hoak Public Equities called for the compression and gathering company to explore its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or reverse merger creating "both scale and permanent management." Hoak also is pressing for improved equity returns for the company's shares and an "industry-standard" dividend policy.

To the downside, Eni (E) fell 1.5% on Friday after Italian antitrust regulators said the energy major and four other companies remain under investigation for allegedly setting artificially high natural gas and electricity prices. In a statement, the Italian Competition Authority said the companies account for roughly 80% of the country's utility markets and is seeking to rescind unilateral price changes for supply contracts with no clear or predetermined expiration dates.

