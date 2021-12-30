Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2021: VLO, EGY, SWN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently advancing by 0.14%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.38% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.30 at $76.86 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude added $0.22 to $79.43 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.07 lower at $3.78 per 1 million BTU.

VAALCO Energy (EGY) was up more than 2% after saying it has filed a shelf registration for a plan to offer up to $150 million of common and preferred stock, depositary shares, warrants and/or units in the US.

Valero Energy (VLO) said it completed its previously announced debt reduction and refinancing deals, which cut its long-term debt by about $700 million. Valero Energy was marginally declining recently.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) said it has extended its previously announced cash tender offers to an aggregate of $300 million, upsized from $250 million, of 4.95% senior notes due 2025 and 7.75% senior notes due 2027. Southwestern Energy was slightly lower in recent premarket activity.

