Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2021: SWN,EGY,ENB,ENB.TO

Energy stocks were slightly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) was down 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index gained 0.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.1% higher.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $0.35 to $76.91 per barrel while global benchmark Brent slipped $0.06 to $79.17. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.18 lower at $3.67 per million BTU.

In company news, Southwestern Energy (SWN) was down 3% after the natural gas producer said it extended the cash tender offer to redeem its 4.95% senior notes due 2025 by an extra day, until 5 pm ET Thursday. Southwestern also said it was increasing its notes repurchase by another $50 million to a new total of $300 million after investors tendered more than $401.5 million of the notes by Wednesday's original deadline. Southwestern said it won't be redeeming any of its 7.75% senior notes maturing in 2027.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) shares dropped 3.9% after the oil and natural gas producer overnight filed a shelf registration statement to sell up to $150 million of its common, depository and preferred shares as well as warrants from time to time, though the company late Wednesday said it has no immediate plans to sell any securities.

Enbridge (ENB) rose 0.8% after the pipeline company Thursday said it has completed the $1.14 billion sale of its 38.9% minority stake in Canadian utility company Noverco to majority partner Trencap LP. Enbridge said it expects to use proceeds from the deal to repay short-term debt and support its secured capital program.

