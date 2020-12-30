Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2020: PXD,PE,CIEX,CRR,MTDR,GEVO

Energy stocks were ending higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 40 cents higher at $48.40 per barrel after the EIA reported a larger-than-expected decline in US commercial crude oil supplies last week. The global benchmark Brent crude contract added 25 cents to $51.34 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2 cents to $2.42 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) rose 3.9% after the oil and natural gas producer seeking to acquire Parsley Energy (PE) for $4.5 billion in stock Wednesday began cash tender offers for all $1.1 billion of Parsley's 5.625% senior notes due 2027 and 4.125% senior notes due 2028. Pioneer will pay a $68.75 premium for each $1,000 in face value of the 2027 notes and a $37.50 premium for each $1,000 of the 2028 notes. Parsley has $700 million of the 2027 notes outstanding and $399.5 million of the 2028 notes. Parsley shares were 4.6% higher in late trade.

Consol Energy (CEIX) climbed 1.8% after Wednesday completing its proposed merger with Consol Coal Resources LP (CCR) following shareholder approval of the deal at both companies. The proposal received more than 99% of the shares cast by Consol Energy investors while over 83% of Consol Coal's limited partner interests voted in favor of the $34.4 million stock swap. Consol Coal units have ceased trading.

Matador Resources (MTDR) added 4.7% after Truist increased its price target for the oil and natural gas producer by $3 to $16 a share, also reiterating its buy rating for the stock.

Gevo (GEVO) fell nearly 12% after saying it revised some of the terms of its February 2018 agreement with H.C. Wainwright for an at-the-market offering of up to $150 million of its common shares. The company expects to use net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

