Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2020: BP, TK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.27% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.40% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was flat. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.18 at $48.18 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.23 to $51.32 per barrel and natural gas futures were flat at $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

A consortium led by BP (BP) and India's Reliance Industries is now accepting bids for gas produced from its KG D6 basin to be sold starting February, Indian newspaper The Economic Times reported. BP was 0.7% higher in recent trading.

Teekay (TK) was unchanged after saying it may sell up to $65 million shares from time to time through Citigroup as its sales agent to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

