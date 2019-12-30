Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2019: ZN,VAL,TGA,TGA.TO,SMLP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM -0.51%

CVX -0.30%

COP -0.37%

SLB +1.14%

OXY +1.58%

Energy stocks were edging lower this afternoon, reversing a mid-day advance. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index was falling over 0.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were down slightly more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery settled 4 cents lower at $61.68 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract advanced 28 cents to $68.44 per barrel. February natural gas futures slid 5 cents lower to $2.19 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) jumped out to a more than 3% gain on Monday after the oil and natural gas company said it has begun sourcing a drillrig for its 2020 exploration program onshore in Israel.

In other sector news:

(+) Valaris (VAL) rose 12% after the oilfield-services company Monday said it received a $200 million arbitration payment from Samsung Heavy Industries in relation to its DS-5 drilling services contract with Petrobras (PBR). Valaris also announced new drilling contracts with Ithaca Energy in the North Sea and with Walter Oil & Gas in the Gulf of Mexico in addition to three contract extensions generating a revenue backlog of around $100 million.

(+) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) climbed over 3% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer said BLR Partners earlier this month acquired a 5% equity stake in the company, owning nearly 3.7 million TransGlobe common shares.

(-) Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) slid 7% after the natural gas gathering and processing company announced plans to to sell up to $80 million of redeemable, preferred equity interests in its Summit Permian Transmission Holdco unit to alternative asset management firm TPG.

