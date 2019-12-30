Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2019: VAL,TGA,TGA.TO,SMLP

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +0.09%

CVX +0.06%

COP +0.12%

SLB +1.55%

OXY +2.06%

Energy stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing over 0.2% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 also were up slightly more than 0.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was rising 4 cents to $61.76 per barrel in New York while the global benchmark Brent crude February contract was advancing 32 cents to $68.48 per barrel. February natural gas futures were 2 cents lower at $2.21 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead about 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding almost 1.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a nearly 2.5% gain.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Valaris (VAL) rose more than 11% after the oilfield-services company Monday said it received a $200 million arbitration payment from Samsung Heavy Industries in relation to its DS-5 drilling services contract with Petrobras (PBR). Valaris also announced new drilling contracts with Ithaca Energy in the North Sea and with Walter Oil & Gas in the Gulf of Mexico in addition to three contract extensions generating a revenue backlog of around $100 million.

In other sector news:

(+) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) climbed 3.5% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer said BLR Partners earlier this month acquired a 5% equity stake in the company, owning nearly 3.7 million TransGlobe common shares.

(-) Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) slid 5.5% after the natural gas gathering and processing company announced plans to to sell up to $80 million of redeemable, preferred equity interests in its Summit Permian Transmission Holdco unit to alternative asset management firm TPG.

