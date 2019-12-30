Energy Sector Update for 12/30/2019: SMLP, TGA, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +0.21%

CVX: -0.02%

COP: +0.20%

SLB: +0.28%

OXY: +0.37%

Leading energy stocks were mostly rallying pre-bell Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for February delivery was up $0.39 at $62.11 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude February contract gained $0.68 to $68.84 per barrel and February natural gas futures were 1 cent lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 1.01% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 0.92% lower.

(+) Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) was advancing by more than 1% as it agreed to sell up to $80 million of redeemable, preferred interests in Summit Permian Transmission Holdco LLC to alternative asset management firm TPG.

(+) TransGlobe Energy (TGA) was up more than 2% after saying its shareholder BLR Partners disclosed a 5% interest in the company.

