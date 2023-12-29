Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2023: TELL, NEP, KMI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) marginally higher.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.6% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down nearly 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $72.10 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil gained 0.4% to reach $77.46 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.4% lower at $2.50 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Tellurian (TELL) has appointed a financial adviser to help with balance sheet management and "shaping commercial structures," Chairman Martin Houston said in a letter to shareholders. Tellurian was advancing over 3% in recent Friday premarket activity.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) was up 0.4% after saying it has completed the sale of its Texas natural gas pipeline assets for about $1.82 billion to Kinder Morgan (KMI), resulting in net proceeds of $1.40 billion.

