Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2023: CWST, PEG, AMTX, TELL

Energy stocks fell late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index dropped 1%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index shed 0.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.4% to $71.48 a barrel, while Brent crude for March declined 0.1% to $77.06 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell 2.5% to $2.49 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Casella Waste Systems (CWST) subsidiary North Country Environmental Services won an appeal to expand its landfill after the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the issuance of its permit and said the state's Department of Environmental Services acted lawfully in granting the permit. Casella shares fell 0.4%.

Tellurian (TELL) appointed a financial adviser to help with balance sheet management and "shaping commercial structures," Chairman Martin Houston said in a letter to shareholders. Its shares slumped 14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group's (PEG) shares were little changed after the company's Public Service Electric & Gas unit filed a rate case that seeks an overall bill increase of 9%.

Aemetis (AMTX) said Friday that its Aemetis Biogas 1 unit received $25 million under a term loan with Greater Nevada Credit Union. Aemetis shares fell 5.6%.

