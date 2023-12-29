News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2023: AMTX, TELL, BHAC

December 29, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index 0.1% lower and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index was posting a 0.9% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was shedding 0.6%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $71.96 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.3% to $77.37 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1% lower at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Aemetis (AMTX) said Friday that its Aemetis Biogas 1 unit received $25 million under a term loan with Greater Nevada Credit Union. Aemetis shares were falling 3.8%.

Tellurian (TELL) appointed a financial adviser to help with balance sheet management and "shaping commercial structures," Chairman Martin Houston said in a Thursday letter to shareholders. Its shares slumped almost 15%.

Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition -- a blank check company formed by Focus Impact Acquisition (BHAC) -- said Friday it has entered into a letter of intent with XCF Global Capital, a producer of sustainable fuels. Focus Impact Acquisition shares were rising 1.1%.

