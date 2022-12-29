Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: USO, UNG, XLE, GE, SU, FLR

Energy stocks were trending lower in premarket Thursday as the United States Oil Fund (USO) was falling 1.7% and The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was dipping more than 4%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was also 0.4% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.9% at $77.50 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was also 1.5% lower at $82.01 per barrel. Natural gas futures dipped 4.1% at $4.49 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

General Electric (GE) was 0.6% higher as its General Electric Aviation subsidiary was awarded a $16.4 million cost-plus-fixed-fee order against a previously issued basic ordering agreement with the US Navy. The company was also issued a US Air Force contract action with a ceiling of $203 million for technology maturation and risk reduction services, and a $99.5 million contract for research and development.

Suncor Energy (SU) was declining 0.4% after temporarily shutting its Commerce City refinery in Colorado for inspection and repairs of equipment damaged by harsh weather.

Fluor (FLR) was 0.1% higher after saying it will redeem about 129 million euros ($137.3 million) in outstanding principal amount of 1.750% senior notes due 2023 on Jan. 31, 2023.

