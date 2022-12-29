Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: STR,MNRL,SU,SU.TO,FET

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up past 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.11 to $77.85 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration Thursday said commercial inventories rose by 700,000 barrels during the seven days ended Dec. 23 compared with market forecasts expecting supplies to fall by 1.2 million barrels last week.

North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $1.06 to $82.20 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.19 lower at $4.40 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sitio Royalties (STR) shares gained 6.1% after the exploration and production company Thursday closed on its merger of Brigham Minerals (MNRL). The companies agreed to merge in September in an all-stock deal. The enterprise value of the combined company, to be called Sitio Royalties, is about $4.8 billion.

Suncor Energy (SU) stock was fractionally higher after the Canadian oil producer overnight said it was temporarily shutting down a portion of its Commerce City refinery in Colorado for equipment repairs following harsh winter weather last week. It expects the facility will return to full operations by late March.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) shares fell 1.1% after the drill-rig equipment company said it will convert $122.8 million of its 9% convertible senior secured notes maturing August 2025 into 4.5 million of its common shares, leaving $134.2 million of the notes still outstanding. The conversion is set for Jan. 3 and is expected to save Forum more than $11 million in yearly interest payments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.