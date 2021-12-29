Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2021: PBR, EQT, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2021:

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently slipping by 0.18%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.38% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.25 at $75.73 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.13 to $78.81 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.13 higher at $4.18 per 1 million BTU.

Petrobras' (PBR) planned 50% increase in natural gas prices has been suspended by courts in four Brazilian states, according to a Reuters report. Petrobras is planning to appeal the injunctions, Reuters said. Petrobras was down almost 1% recently.

EQT (EQT) was unchanged after saying it has started the tender offer for up to $250 million in outstanding 3.000% senior notes due 2022.

