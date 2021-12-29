Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2021: MEOH,MX.TO,FCEL,GTLS

Energy stocks were moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) declining 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped $0.14 to $75.84 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 3.6 million barrels in commercial inventories in the week ended Dec. 24, compared with a consensus market forecast for a drop of 270,000 barrels last week. Global benchmark Brent crude was $0.36 lower to $78.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.09 to $4.14 per million BTU.

In company news, Methanex (MEOH) shares fell 5.6% after Raymond James downgraded the methanol fuels producer's stock to market perform from outperform.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) dropped almost 14% after reporting a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier but trailing analysts' consensus for a loss of $0.03 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 declined 18% year-over-year to $13.9 million, also missing the $21.6 million Street view.

Chart Industries (GTLS) turned 1.1% lower, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Wednesday, after the engineered equipment company disclosed more than $120 million in orders from unnamed customers for four liquefaction projects. The orders include a hydrogen liquefier, a 60,000-ton BioLNG biomethane liquefaction facility and two separate utility-scale liquefied natural gas plants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.