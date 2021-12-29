Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2021: APO,NEP,MEOH,MX.TO,FCEL,GTLS

Energy stocks were finishing moderately lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) declining 0.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 1.5% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.58 higher at $76.50 per barrel after the US Energy Information Administration reported a decline of 3.6 million barrels in commercial inventories in the week ended Dec. 24.

The global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.25 to $79.19 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.03 to $4.02 per million BTU.

In company news, Apollo Global Management (APO) fell almost 1% after announcing the first close for an $816 million investment pool to help fund the purchase of a 50% stake in a 2.5-gigawatt portfolio of 13 utility-scale wind- and solar-power projects by NextEra Energy Partners (NEP). NextEra shares were 0.9% lower in late trade.

Methanex (MEOH) shares fell 6.5% after Raymond James downgraded the methanol fuels producer's stock to market perform from outperform .

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) declined over 13% after reporting a fiscal Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, narrowing from a loss of $0.08 per share a year earlier but trailing analysts' consensus for a loss of $0.03 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 declined 18% year-over-year to $13.9 million, also missing the $21.6 million Street view.

Chart Industries (GTLS) turned 0.4% lower, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Wednesday, after the engineered equipment company disclosed more than $120 million in orders from unnamed customers for four liquefaction projects. The orders include a hydrogen liquefier, a 60,000-ton BioLNG biomethane liquefaction facility and two separate utility-scale liquefied natural gas plants.

