Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2020: E,DVN,DEN,NVGS,EPD,MPLX

Energy stocks were steadied somewhat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 38 cents higher at $48.00 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract added 22 cents to $51.08 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose 16 cents to $2.47 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Eni (E) was ending little changed after the Italian energy major Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese regulators to promote additional collaboration with Chinese energy companies. In a statement, Eni said the new partnership allows it to share knowledge and best practices with the International Cooperation Center of the National Development and Reform Commission and identifying areas of mutual interest.

Devon Energy (DVN) was near flat after agreeing to sell its nearly 100% working interest in the Big Sand Draw and Beaver Creek oilfields in Wyoming to Denbury (DEN) for $12 million in cash, subject to standard purchase price adjustments. The carbon dioxide-enhanced recovery fields averaged around 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended Sept. 30, the companies said. Denbury shares were narrowly lower this afternoon.

To the upside, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) rose fractionally after the liquefied natural gas carriers company Tuesday said funds managed by WL Ross & Co sold its 39.1% equity interest in the company to BW Group. Separately, Navigator said it and midstream services company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have started work on a new 30,000-ton refrigerated ethylene storage tank at the ethylene export terminal in Houston. Enterprise shares were narrowly lower.

MPLX (MPLX) was edging higher after striking a deal with privately held Howard Energy Partners to sell its Javelina treating and fractionation plant in Corpus Christi, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed but Howard said it expects to close on the deal early in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.