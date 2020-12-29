Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2020: DVN,DEN,NVGS,EPD,MPLX

Energy stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index sliding 0.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 26 cents to $47.88 Brent crude contract was adding 20 cents to $51.06 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 15 cents higher at $2.45 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was advancing 4.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping about 1.7%.

In company news, Devon Energy (DVN) fell slightly after agreeing to sell its nearly 100% working interest in the Big Sand Draw and Beaver Creek oilfields in Wyoming to Denbury (DEN) for $12 million in cash, subject to standard purchase price adjustments. The carbon dioxide-enhanced recovery fields averaged around 2,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the three months ended Sept. 30, the companies said. Denbury shares were nearly 1% higher this afternoon.

MPLX (MPLX) also was edging lower after striking a deal with privately held Howard Energy Partners to sell its Javelina treating and fractionation plant in Corpus Christi, Texas. Financial terms were not disclosed but Howard said it expects to close on the deal early in 2021.

To the upside, Navigator Holdings (NVGS) rose fractionally after the liquefied natural gas carriers company Tuesday said funds managed by WL Ross & Co sold its 39.1% equity interest in the company to BW Group. Separately, Navigator said it and midstream services company Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have started work on a new 30,000-ton refrigerated ethylene storage tank at the ethylene export terminal in Houston. Enterprise shares were narrowly lower.

