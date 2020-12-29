Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2020: BP, DVN, DEN, PTR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining 0.77% in value. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 2% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.65 at $48.27 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.65 to $51.51 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $2.35 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) and its exploration partner Beach Energy failed to find oil and gas at the Ironbark-1 exploration well offshore Western Australia. BP was up more than 2% in recent trading.

PetroChina (PTR) is aiming to more than double its shale gas output from operations in the Sichuan basin to more than 22 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2025, Reuters said, citing a report from the China News Service. PetroChina was unchanged in recent trading.

Denbury (DEN) was unchanged after saying it has agreed with a subsidiary of Devon Energy (DVN) to acquire a nearly 100% working interest, or approximately 83% net revenue interest, in the Big Sand Draw and Beaver Creek oil fields located in Freemont County, Wyo., for a cash purchase price of $12 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.