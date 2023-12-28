Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2023: TELL, NFE, ACDC

Energy stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% drop while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 22 following an increase of 3.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.2% to $72.47 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was dropping 1.4% to $78.53 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell by 87 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 22 following an identical decline in the previous week and a larger drop than a 79 billion cubic foot decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.2% to $2.54 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Tellurian (TELL) shares rose about 1% after it signed a deal to issue about 47.9 million shares to an unnamed institutional investor in exchange for retiring $37.9 million of the $250 million 10% senior secured notes due 2025 previously issued to the investor.

ProFrac (ACDC) said it completed the refinancing of its senior secured term loan and other debts with two new financing instruments totaling $885 million and maturing in 2029. Its shares fell 0.5%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was declining 0.7% after it said late Wednesday it agreed to buy a 1.6 gigawatt capacity reserve contract from Ceiba Energy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.