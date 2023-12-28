Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2023: BE, TELL, ACDC, NFE

Energy stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each decreasing 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 1.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.7%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 6.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 22 following an increase of 3.5 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 2.8% to $72.03 a barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract dropped 1.6% to $78.39 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks fell 87 billion cubic feet in the week ended Dec. 22 following an identical decline in the previous week and a larger drop than a 79 billion decrease expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.3% to $2.566 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Bloom Energy (BE) entered into a collaboration with SK Ecoplant, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, on a hydrogen project developed by Korea Southern Power, the companies said late Wednesday. Bloom shares fell 0.4%.

Tellurian (TELL) shares tumbled 8.6% after the company agreed to issue 47.9 million shares to an unnamed institutional investor in exchange for retiring $37.9 million of the $250 million 10% senior secured notes due 2025 previously issued to the investor.

ProFrac (ACDC) said it completed the refinancing of its senior secured term loan and other debt with two new financing instruments totaling $885 million and maturing in 2029. Its shares rose 0.8%.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) fell 0.5% after the company said late Wednesday it agreed to buy a 1.6 gigawatt capacity reserve contract from Ceiba Energy.

