Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2023: ACDC, VET, NFE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.7% lower while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $73.63 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.9% to reach $78.96 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.6% higher at $2.53 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was up over 2% after saying it completed the refinancing of its senior secured term loan and other debts with two new financing instruments totaling $885 million and maturing in 2029.

A Vermilion Energy (VET) employee paid CA$400,000 ($302,866) to the Alberta Securities Commission after admitting to illegal insider trading in Leucrotta Exploration securities, the regulator said. Vermilion Energy was down 0.3% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was nearly 0.3% lower after saying it agreed to acquire a 1.6 gigawatt capacity reserve contract from Ceiba Energy, a portfolio company of Denham Capital.

