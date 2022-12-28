Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, CLNE, MRO, EQNR

Energy stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining 0.3% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was falling about 1%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was more than 5% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.5% at $79.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was 0.6% lower to $83.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures slumped 5.7% at $4.98 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) were up by about 1.6% after saying that it has secured a $150 million sustainability-linked senior secured term loan with Riverstone Credit Partners LP.

Shares of Marathon Oil (MRO) were tracking 0.5% lower after it said on Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of assets in the Eagle Ford shale from privately held Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion in cash, including closing adjustments.

Shares of Equinor (EQNR) were marginally lower after the company said on Wednesday that production at its Njord field in the Norwegian Sea resumed on Tuesday following an upgrading project in which both the platform and the floating storage and offloading vessel were brought ashore.

