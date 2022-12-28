Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: SPH,MRO,LKCO

Energy stocks were paring a portion of their morning declines, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index Wednesday afternoon falling 1.7% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 2.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.33 to $78.20 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.55 to $82.78 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.51 lower at $4.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) shares slid 2.7% Wednesday after the company announced the $190 million purchase of two facilities previously owned by Equilibrium Capital in Arizona and Ohio producing biogas from manure and food waste, respectively. The deal includes an option for Suburban to buy a third renewable natural gas plant now being developed by Equilibrium in the Midwest and the companies also will form a development partnership 70% owned by Suburban expected to invest around $155 million in future RNG projects.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares declined 3% after the energy major late Tuesday said it completed its acquisition of assets in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas from privately held Ensign Natural Resources for $3 billion in cash, including closing adjustments.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) shares tumbled nearly 6% on Wednesday after the company announced a deal to help develop a carbon-sink project in China's PingYuan county. The new contract calls on Luokung's remote sensing technology unit to provide data services identifying potential sequestration locations for 10 million tons of carbon assets over the next five years, producing more than $70 million for the company.

