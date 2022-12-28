Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2022: BP,LFG,SPH,MRO,LKCO

Energy stocks resumed Wednesday's decline this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index still was dropping 3.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.91 lower at $78.62 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $1.33 to $83.00 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures tumbled $0.57 to $4.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, BP (BP) fell 1.3% Wednesday after the company said it has completed its purchase of Archaea Energy (LFG), paying $26 in cash for each of the renewable natural gas producer's share plus around $800 million in assumed debt. With the deal closing, BP said Archaea shares will be delisted and cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) shares slid 2.7% Wednesday after the company announced the $190 million purchase of two facilities previously owned by Equilibrium Capital in Arizona and Ohio producing biogas from manure and food waste, respectively. The deal includes an option to buy a third renewable natural gas plant to be built in the Midwest and the companies also will partner to invest around $155 million in future RNG projects.

Luokung Technology (LKCO) shares tumbled 3.2% on Wednesday. The energy-services company said it would help develop a carbon-sink project in China's PingYuan county, with Luokung's remote sensing technology unit identifying potential sequestration locations for 10 million tons of carbon assets over the next five years and generating over $70 million in revenue for the company.

Marathon Oil (MRO) shares declined 3.9% after the energy major late Tuesday said it completed the $3 billion cash acquisition of assets in the Eagle Ford shale from privately held Ensign Natural Resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.