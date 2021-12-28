Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2021: PBR,HNP,PSX,FTK

Energy stocks mounted a comeback late in Tuesday's session, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index trailing by 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) gained 0.2%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slipped 0.3%; the Dow Jones US Utilities Index rose 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.41 higher at $75.98 per barrel while global benchmark Brent gained $0.39 to $78.99. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $4.05 per million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was 0.2% higher this afternoon, bouncing back from a fractional decline earlier Tuesday, after the Brazilian energy producer announced the sale of its stake in the Carmopolis Cluster of 11 onshore production fields to Carmo Energy for $1.1 billion.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was 1.9% higher after Cowen Tuesday raised its share price target for the oil refiner by $1 to $78 and reiterated its market perform rating.

Flotek Industries (FTK) shares climbed almost 47% after the producer of fluids used in oil and natural gas wells said it received an unsolicited indication of interest in a potential transaction for all or part of the company, adding it hired nvestment bankers at Piper Sandler (PIPR) to help evaluate the offer.

To the downside, Huaneng Power International (HNP) fell 6.6% after the Chinese electric utility said it returned all of the 989.6 million renminbi ($155.4 million) in idle proceeds from a prior private placement of class A shares it used to temporarily replenish its working capital.

