Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2021: HNP,PSX,FTK

Energy stocks turned lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) down 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.7% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index gained 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose $0.46 to $76.03 per barrel while global benchmark Brent gained $0.49 to $79.09. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 lower at $4.05 per million BTU.

In company news, Huaneng Power International (HNP) fell 6.7% after the Chinese electric utility said it returned all of the 989.6 million renminbi ($155.4 million) in idle proceeds from a prior private placement of class A shares it used to temporarily replenish its working capital.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was almost 1% higher after Cowen Tuesday raised its share price target for the oil refiner by $1 to $78 and reiterated its market perform rating.

Flotek Industries (FTK) shares climbed about 60%, after the producer of fluids used in oil and natural gas wells said it received an unsolicited indication of interest in a potential transaction for all or part of the company, adding it hired nvestment bankers at Piper Sandler (PIPR) to help evaluate the offer.

