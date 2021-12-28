Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2021: BORR, PBR, RDS.A, RDS.B, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing by 0.34%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.57% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 2% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $0.68 at $76.20 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.52 to $78.74 per barrel and natural gas futures were $11 lower at $3.83 per 1 million BTU.

Borr Drilling (BORR) was slipping past 3% amid plans to offer about $30 million in new depository receipts with a par value of $0.10.

Petroleo Brasileiro - Petrobras (PBR) said that it has signed a contract with Carmo Energy SA for the sale of its stake in Carmopolis Cluster for $1.1 billion. Petrobras was slightly lower recently.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) was blocked by a South African high court from conducting seismic testing offshore from the country's Wild Coast, Reuters reported. Shell was recently declining marginally.

