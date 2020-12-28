Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2020: EC, RDS.A, RDS.B,BORR, CREG

Energy stocks have turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.3%, giving back an earlier gain, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down about 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 8 cents to $48.31 while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding 24 cents to $51.53 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 22 cents lower at $2.30 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.2% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 8.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% gain.

In company news, Ecopetrol (EC) was edging lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier 1.4% gain that followed the company late Thursday saying it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in the Fuerte Sur, Purple Angel and COL-5 blocks in the Caribbean deep water off Columbia, including the Kronos, Purple Angel and Gorgon natural gas wells, to a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) subsidiary. Shell shares were falling 0.5% this afternoon.

Borr Drilling (BORR) fell 5.9% after Monday naming Magnus Vaaler as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Christoph Bausch, effective immediately. Vaaler previously was Borr's vice president for investor relations and treasury.

To the upside, China Recycling Energy (CREG) rose over 62% after the waste energy recycling company said its Shanghai TCH Energy Technology subsidiary was acquiring Xi'an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co. for an undisclosed combination of cash and stock. Xi'an Taiying is developing a power battery and energy storage battery.

