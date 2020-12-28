Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2020: CEI, BORR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed before markets opened on Monday. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gained 1%, the United States Natural Oil Fund (USO) added 0.5%, while the United States Gas Fund (UNG) fell 10.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.08 to $48.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude was up $0.10 per barrel to $51.39 and natural gas futures were 26 cents lower to $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

Camber Energy (CEI) retreated nearly 4% in premarket trading. Last Thursday, the company said it had acquired 51% of the issued and outstanding common stock of Viking Energy Group for $20.1 million.

Borr Drilling (BORR) gained more nearly 6% in premarket trading. The company announced that Magnus Vaaler would succeed Christoph Bausch as chief financial officer.

