Energy Sector Update for 12/28/2020: BTU,EC,RDS.A,RDS.B,BORR,CREG

Energy stocks have turned lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.7%, giving back an earlier gain, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down about 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 61 cents to $47.62 while the global benchmark Brent crude contract slid 39 cents to $50.90 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 21 cents to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Peabody (BTU) climbed nearly 40% after saying nearly two-thirds of the holders of its 6% senior secured notes due 2022 have agreed to exchange those notes for an equal number of senior secured notes maturing in 2024. All of the lenders for the company's revolving credit facility have also agreed to convert the existing revolving credit facility into new term loans and a letter of credit facility also maturing in December 2024, the coal miner said.

China Recycling Energy (CREG) also rose over 33% after the waste energy recycling company said its Shanghai TCH Energy Technology subsidiary was acquiring Xi'an Taiying Energy Saving Technology Co. for an undisclosed combination of cash and stock. Xi'an Taiying is developing a power battery and energy storage battery.

Ecopetrol (EC) was edging lower this afternoon, giving back an earlier 1.4% gain that followed the company late Thursday saying it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in the Fuerte Sur, Purple Angel and COL-5 blocks in the Caribbean deep water off Columbia, including the Kronos, Purple Angel and Gorgon natural gas wells, to a Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A,RDS.B) subsidiary. Shell shares were falling 0.5% this afternoon.

Borr Drilling (BORR) fell nearly 14% after Monday naming Magnus Vaaler as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Christoph Bausch, effective immediately. Vaaler previously was Borr's vice president for investor relations and treasury.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.