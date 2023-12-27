Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2023: WMB, HOLI, VST

Energy stocks fell Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slid 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4% to $74.51 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.5% to $79.83 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 4.6% $2.667 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Williams (WMB) on Wednesday agreed to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets on the Gulf Coast from an affiliate of merchant commodities firm Hartree Partners for $1.95 billion. Williams shares were little changed.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) dropped 1.5% after saying the "go-shop" period stipulated in its merger agreement with Ascendent Capital Partners has ended.

Vistra (VST) rose 0.6% after saying it expects to accept for purchase $759.2 million in senior secured notes under a cash tender offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.