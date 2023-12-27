Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2023: VST, HOLI, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.2%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 3.9%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% at $75.34 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude oil lost 0.3% to $80.85 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 5.1% higher at $2.68 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Vistra (VST) was advancing by 1.2% after saying it expects to accept for purchase a total of $759.2 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes under a previously announced cash tender offer with a maximum purchase price of $750 million.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) was down more than 2% after saying the "go-shop" period stipulated in its merger agreement with Ascendent Capital Partners has ended.

