Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2023: TURB, WMB, HOLI

December 27, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Energy stocks fell late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slid 0.8%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index eased 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2% to $74.09 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent dropped 1.8% to $79.63 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures jumped 2.7% $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Turbo Energy (TURB) said Wednesday it appointed Mariano Soria as chief executive officer. Its shares fell 3%.

Williams (WMB) on Wednesday agreed to acquire a portfolio of natural gas storage assets on the Gulf Coast from an affiliate of merchant commodities firm Hartree Partners for $1.95 billion. Williams shares declined 0.5%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI) dropped 1.3% after the company said the "go-shop" period stipulated in its merger agreement with Ascendent Capital Partners has ended.

