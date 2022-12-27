Energy
Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: XLE, USO, UNG, ACDC, GE, NINE

December 27, 2022 — 08:59 am EST

Energy stocks were rising pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) and the United States Oil Fund (USO) were up more than 0.6%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), meanwhile, was up 3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.7% at $80.12 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude was 0.8% higher to $84.60 per barrel. Natural gas futures were rising 3.8% at $5.27 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) was increasing by more than 1% after saying it has agreed to acquire Performance Proppants and REV Energy Holdings to expand its sand mining and pressure pumping business.

General Electric (GE) was 0.6% higher after securing an $18.4 million firm-fixed-price delivery order against a five-year basic ordering agreement from the US Defense Logistics Agency for J85 aircraft engine compressor rotors.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $350 million of securities from time to time. The company's shares were down more than 0.4% in recent premarket activity.

