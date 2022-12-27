Energy Sector Update for 12/27/2022: NINE,CEI,ACDC,TALO

Energy stocks eased slightly Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index recently rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was climbing 0.4% while the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was gaining 0.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.03 lower to $79.53 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $0.32 to $84.24 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.20 to $5.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Nine Energy Service (NINE) declined 4.2% after the well completion company late Friday filed a registration statement for the potential sale of up to $350 million of common and preferred stock, debt, and other securities from time to time.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) dropped 0.8% after the energy services company said it was acquiring Performance Proppants for $475 million and also paying $140 million in cash and stock to buy REV Energy Holdings. The deal is expected to expand ProFrac's sand mining and pressure pumping businesses and also includes up to $20 million in earn-out payments based on the target companies' financial performance during 2023.

Camber Energy (CEI) fell 7%, reversing a midday advance, after announcing its purchase of oil and gas properties containing 169 proved producing oil wells as well as 174 non-producing well locations and 12 undeveloped wells for a combined $69 million, subject to permitted adjustments.

To the upside, Talos Energy (TALO) was headed into the close 0.5% higher, recovering from a more than 1% earlier drop, after the oil and natural gas producer said its borrowing base will rise roughly 36% to $1.5 billion and the due date for the loan facility extending to March 2027 once its purchase of privately held EnVen Energy closes early next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.